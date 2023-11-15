NBFC-MFIs Largest Provider Of Microfinance: Report

In a report of the MFI sector prepared by MFIN for the year 2022-23, it said that in the microfinance space, NBFC-MFIs provided finance with loan outstanding of Rs 1,38,310 crore as on March 31, 2023, accounting for 39.7 per cent of total industry portfolio.

Banks, on the other hand, hold the second largest share of portfolio of micro-credit with total outstanding of Rs 1,19,133 crore, comprising 34.2 per cent of the total in the microfinance space.