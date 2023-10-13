Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Airport Accounts Being Probed For Period Prior To Adani Ownership

Two Adani Group-run airports said the government has started an investigation into accounts pertaining to the period from fiscal 2018 to 2022 prior to their acquisition.

The Office of Regional Director-Southeast Region, Hyderabad, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has initiated an investigation into the books of accounts and other books and papers of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. in terms of Section 210(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, according to an exchange filing on Friday.