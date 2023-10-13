Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Airport Accounts Being Probed For Period Prior To Adani Ownership
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated an investigation into the books of accounts.
Two Adani Group-run airports said the government has started an investigation into accounts pertaining to the period from fiscal 2018 to 2022 prior to their acquisition.
The Office of Regional Director-Southeast Region, Hyderabad, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has initiated an investigation into the books of accounts and other books and papers of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. in terms of Section 210(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The two airports are currently owned and operated by Adani Enterprises Ltd.
The company clarified that acquisitions of MIAL and NMIAL were completed during the financial year 2022, and a significant part of the information and documents being sought pertain to the prior period starting from FY18 to FY22.
"MIAL and NMIAL shall be responding to the said communications in accordance with applicable legal provisions," the filing said.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.