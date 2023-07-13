Mumbai Airport Ranks Fourth On List Of International Favourites Of 2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has secured the fourth position on the list of favourite airports of 2023.

It's the only Indian airport to make the cut for Travel + Leisure readers' favourite international airports survey of 2023, according to the Adani Group-owned company's statement. This recognition highlights CSMIA's unwavering commitment to consistently providing an exceptional travel experience and world-class hospitality to its passengers.

Nearly 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers participated in the survey. The airports featured on the list were evaluated based on criteria including including access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. Respondents rated multiple international airports and the final scores were averaged to determine the rankings.

"We are deeply honored and grateful for this recognition, which not only serves as an accolade for what CSMIA stands for but also as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who go above and beyond every day to deliver memorable passenger experiences," said a spokesperson for CSMIA.

CSMIA offers a range of amenities that redefine modern air travel for passengers, according to the statement. With an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, the airport caters to travelers who desire longer layovers and aims to maximize the abundant amenities available to them, it said. Additionally, the airport showcases Indian culture, introducing it to passengers from around the world.

Each year, Travel + Leisure conducts the World's Best Awards survey, inviting readers to share their opinions on travel experiences worldwide. The survey covers various categories, including hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

CSMIA's achievement on the Travel + Leisure readers' favorite international airports list reflects its position as a leading global airport and its continuous pursuit of excellence, the company said.