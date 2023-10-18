MNREGA Demand-Supply Crunch: Why There Is Mixed Recovery In Rural Economy

In each of the six months of the current financial year, demand for work by households continues to exceed pre-pandemic demand in 2019. Demand for employment under NREGA has reduced from Covid-19 peak, but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a research note by IDFC First Bank. This indicates that the labour market situation in rural areas hasn’t fully normalised, the note said.

There are definite signs of weakness still in the rural economy, said Rajendran Narayanan, faculty at Azim Premji University. What should also be kept in mind is that these conditions persist, despite several jobseekers facing challenges with enrollment and job card linkages in the Aadhaar-based payment system, Narayanan said.

The Aadhaar-based payment system, through which payment is credited to the accounts of beneficiaries, requires the beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar numbers with their respective job cards and bank accounts. Despite an extension by the government till the end of the year, there have been wide-spread instances of a host of challenges to job-seekers, disincentivising them to apply for work under the scheme, Narayanan said. The system continues to meet with limited success while hindering demand and supply of work under the MGNREGA, he said.

The decline in demand for work is sequential and seasonal, as people generally work on farms in this season, according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS. That said, the demand for work under MGNREGA is yet another indication of the continuing K-shaped consumption in India. Rural wages—adjusted for inflation—were well into negative territory.