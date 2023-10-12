Mining Stocks Advance After Cabinet Approves Royalty For Extracting Rare Minerals

Shares of mining stocks advanced on Thursday after the government approved royalties for mining three strategic minerals.

The three strategic minerals approved by the cabinet ministers on Wednesday are lithium, niobium, and rare earth elements, according to a government statement.

The move is expected to encourage indigenous mining, reduce imports, and set up related industries and infrastructure projects, along with creating employment opportunities in the mining sector, the ministry said in the press release.

The royalty rates set by the government are:

Lithium: 3% of the London Metal Exchange price

Niobium: 3% of the average sale price (both for primary and secondary sources).

REE: 1% of the average sale price of rare earth oxide.

"Royalty rate on minerals is an important financial consideration for the bidders in the auction of blocks. Further, manner for calculating the average sale price of these minerals has also been prepared by the Ministry of Mines, which will enable the determination of bid parameters," the release said.