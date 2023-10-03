Maruti Suzuki Bets On Hybrids To Regain 50% Market Share

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. aims to regain 50% of the passenger vehicle market in the next two to three years, betting on its hybrid models amid high competition in the sports utility vehicle segment.

Currently, non-SUVs contribute 65% of the company's sales, accounting for 33% share in the overall passenger vehicle market. Including SUVs, the company's share in India's car market stood at 42.4% as of August.

To achieve 50% target of the passenger car market, the company requires "35–36% market share in the SUV segment. Currently, we are at 24.5%," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, told BQ Prime. "It looks a little tough."