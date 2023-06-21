Makers Of Fans To Air Conditioners Stare At Another Lost Summer

Inventory had piled up for makers of fans and air conditioners to refrigerators as rising prices and a high base dented demand. There is one more dampener this year: unseasonal rains.

Abnormal weather, particularly in North India, has compelled companies specialising in cooling products to reduce production by up to 35%. Industry executives interviewed by BQ Prime said the business in the region that accounts for about 40% of overall summer sales slowed down as unexpected rains in April, May and first half of June lowered temperatures.

"The industry was expecting good demand this year after several lost summers due to Covid-19 and high inflation," said Kamal Nandi, business head at Godrej Appliances Ltd. “But that has not happened.”

North India recorded its coldest May in 36 years, with average temperatures reaching as low as 36°C as against the usual 43-44°C, according to the India Meteorological Department.

During their fourth-quarter earnings call, companies such as Havells India Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd. highlighted the adverse impact of incessant rains in the northern part of the country on summer sales. In a note released on June 15, HDFC Securities Ltd. said a weak summer season “will have its bearing on Lloyd and the fan business".

Blue Star also said that sales in North India were "soft". However, the AC-maker noted that the inventory position was "normal" in other regions such as the west, east, and south, which were performing well.

Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive officer at Super Plastronics Pvt.—the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India—agreed. Demand is down by about 30% over the previous year, he told BQ Prime.

Warehouse capacity constraints, both in e-commerce and large-format retailers, is a major concern. Marwah said they are "waiting to liquidate piled up inventory". "These seasonal products are now affecting sales of other appliances due to limited space," he said.

Thomson, the online-only brand, has cut its production by as much as 35%.

According to data shared by the Retailers Association of India, sales of consumer durables and electronics remained muted in April and May, after registering double-digit growth in March. In April, sales grew 9% as compared with the previous year; while in May, it grew at a slower pace of 5%.