Mahindra Veteran Arun Nanda Announces Retirement After 50 Years Of Service

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd.'s Non-Executive Director and Chairman Arun Nanda has notified the board that he will not seek reappointment, consistent with the age limit for the role and will retire after 50 years of service.

Nanda will retire at the upcoming AGM on July 25, according to the press statement issued on Tuesday.

"I am blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the Mahindra Group for five decades. It’s been a long journey from a young accountant to be able to set up and manage new and diverse businesses for the Group," Nanda said.