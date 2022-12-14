Mahindra & Mahindra To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In Pune EV Plant

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has received approval from the Maharashtra government to invest Rs 10,000 crore in an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

It will invest the funds through its subsidiary over a seven- to eight-year period to establish a manufacturing facility and begin production of Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicles, the company said in an exchange filing.

The EVs would include the e-SUVs under the 'XUV' brand and the all-new electric-only brand called 'BE'.

"We are delighted with this approval from the government of Maharashtra for setting up our EV manufacturing plant in Pune and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years," Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director of auto and farm sectors at Mahindra, said.

