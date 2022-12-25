LIC May Look At Composite Licence After Amendment Bill Passes

The country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd., may take a call on the composite licence clause after the passage of the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, sources said.

As per the proposed bill, an applicant may apply for registration of one or more classes or sub-classes of insurance business of any category or type of insurer.

However, reinsurers are prohibited from seeking registration for any other class of insurance business. A composite licence will allow insurers to offer general and health insurance through a single entity.

Sources said the insurance company would take a call on the composite licence and other issues emanating from the passage of the said bill in a comprehensive manner, taking into consideration the 1956 Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956.