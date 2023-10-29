LatentView Analytics Q2 Results: Profit After Tax At Rs 34 Crore
Global digital analytics and consulting and solutions firm, LatentView Analytics Ltd. has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 34 crore for the July-September quarter, the company said.
The city-based company, formerly known as Latent View Analytics Pvt., had reported a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 37.2 crore during the corresponding period of last year.
For the half year ending Sept. 30, the consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 66.8 crore as against Rs 68.7 crore registered during the same period of last year.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 172.6 crore, as compared to Rs 141.2 crore registered during the same period of last year.
For the six-month period ending Sept. 30, the consolidated total income grew to Rs 338.2 crore, from Rs 270.9 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.
"Q2 FY24 revenue from operations grew by Rs 233 million (year-on-year) and Rs 80 million (sequentially). Operating profit grew by Rs 27 million (80 basis points) compared to the previous quarter, on the back of growth in existing business and efficient cost management,' said company Chief Financial Officer Rajan Venkatesan.
"With most of the investments behind us, our focus is now on driving strong execution and growth," he said in a statement.
"We are happy to report positive headline numbers, in line with our guidance, which is a testimony to our deep client relationships, continuous value addition, service excellence and unwavering commitment to our customers," LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman said. Revenues in H1 FY24 grew 20.2% on a year-on-year basis, in line with the quarterly performance, he said.
"We are happy to report positive traction for our value-led offerings, and in the European region, during the quarter" he added.