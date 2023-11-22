BQPrimeBusiness NewsLakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas Appointed As Additional Director Of South Indian Bank
ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas Appointed As Additional Director Of South Indian Bank

Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas, a banking pioneer with 38 years of experience, appointed as Additional Director of South Indian Bank.

22 Nov 2023, 04:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>South Indian Bank branch in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
South Indian Bank branch in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)  

Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas, one of the pioneers in the field of banking, has been appointed as Additional Director of South Indian Bank.

She has been appointed as a non-executive independent director of the bank for a period of three years from Nov. 20, 2023.

Lakshmi has 38 years of experience in the banking sector. She was earlier the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, the South Indian Bank said here in a statement.

She has held many senior positions including the Directorship of State Bank Staff College, the statement added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT