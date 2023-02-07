ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
K Satyanarayana Raju Appointed As New MD & CEO Of Canara Bank
K Satyanarayana Raju will be replacing L V Prabhakar who demitted office on Dec. 31, 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the Union Government has appointed K Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director and CEO, with immediate effect.He will be replacing L V Prabhakar who demitted office on Dec. 31, 2022.
State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the Union Government has appointed K Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director and CEO, with immediate effect.
He will be replacing L V Prabhakar who demitted office on Dec. 31, 2022.
Raju, who is a Physics Graduate, Post Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB, had earlier served Canara Bank as Executive Director since Mar. 10, 2021.
He has a very rich and vast experience in all segments of banking including Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Retail Credit, Agri Financing, Credit Monitoring, Credit Recovery, Compliance etc. Also his rich experience and exposure led to digital transformation of banking products and services, the bank said in a release.
ADVERTISEMENT