Justdial Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 11% To Rs 83.6 Crore
Justdial Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 11% To Rs 83.6 Crore

Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed a growth in profit every year.

18 Apr 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Signage at Justdial's Mumbai office. (Source: Company website)
Signage at Justdial's Mumbai office. (Source: Company website)
Justdial Ltd. posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.6 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, rising 11% as compared with the previous quarter.

Justdial Q4 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rises 5% to Rs 232.5 crore versus Rs 221.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 36% at Rs 33.2 crore as against Rs 24.4 crore in the previous quarter.

  • Net profit surges 11% to Rs 83.6 crore this quarter versus Rs 75.3 crore in the third quarter (inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 14.2% versus 11%.

Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed a growth in profit every year. The company ended fiscal 2023 with a net profit of Rs 162.7 crore, as against a profit of Rs 70.8 crore in FY22.

In July 2021, RIL said its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., will buy 66.95% stake in Justdial through preferential share allotment, open offer and secondary purchase from promoter for Rs 5,719 crore.

