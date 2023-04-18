Justdial Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 11% To Rs 83.6 Crore
Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed a growth in profit every year.
Justdial Ltd. posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.6 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, rising 11% as compared with the previous quarter.
Justdial Q4 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 5% to Rs 232.5 crore versus Rs 221.4 crore.
Ebitda up 36% at Rs 33.2 crore as against Rs 24.4 crore in the previous quarter.
Net profit surges 11% to Rs 83.6 crore this quarter versus Rs 75.3 crore in the third quarter (inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 14.2% versus 11%.
Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed a growth in profit every year. The company ended fiscal 2023 with a net profit of Rs 162.7 crore, as against a profit of Rs 70.8 crore in FY22.
In July 2021, RIL said its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., will buy 66.95% stake in Justdial through preferential share allotment, open offer and secondary purchase from promoter for Rs 5,719 crore.