Justdial Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 11% To Rs 83.6 Crore

Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed a growth in profit every year. The company ended fiscal 2023 with a net profit of Rs 162.7 crore, as against a profit of Rs 70.8 crore in FY22.

In July 2021, RIL said its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., will buy 66.95% stake in Justdial through preferential share allotment, open offer and secondary purchase from promoter for Rs 5,719 crore.