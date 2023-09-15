Johnson & Johnson To Rebrand Its Script Logo After More Than 130 Years
After 130 years, Johnson & Johnson is rebranding its logo and company image to reflect its focus on global healthcare.
Health care products company Johnson & Johnson on Friday informed that the company is updating its brand and uniting both its medtech and pharmaceutical segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name to demonstrate its collective power in healthcare.
The company is also rebranding the iconic logo after 130 years.
Johnson & Johnson's New Logo
The new logo of Johnson & Johnson is modernised for the next chapter. Each letter is drawn in one pen stroke, creating a contrast that delivers both a sense of unexpectedness and humanity. The company will embrace both the long and short form versions of the logo, expanding and building more equity around a short-form 'J&J' to show up in a more personable, contemporary way, especially in digital interfaces. The brand will also show up in motion and respond to different environments.
Colour: Johnson & Johnson will continue to leverage the colour red, leaning into a refreshed, bright, and contemporary color that speaks to the ability to urgently respond to health challenges, evolve with the times and set the pace.
Ampersand. The new ampersand captures a caring, human nature. It now presents itself as a more globally recognisable symbol and represents the openness of the brand.
Art Direction: The elements in the art direction style - which include illustration, photography, and more - have been crafted to spark energy, optimism and inclusivity.
The new logo, colors, and font will be rolled out across all company materials, product packaging, and branding assets over time.
Johnson & Johnson's New Era As Global Healthcare Company
The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalised.
Moving forward, the Company's two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Over time, Janssen, the Company's pharmaceutical segment, will be named Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and the medical technology segment will continue to be named Johnson & Johnson MedTech.
Their pharmaceuticals segment is developing breakthrough treatments to transform the future of health. Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine aims to address the most complex diseases in the areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Retina and to develop the potential medicines of tomorrow.
Their medical technology segment - Johnson & Johnson MedTech is harnessing expertise in surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions to develop healthcare solutions that are smarter, less invasive, and more personalised.
We believe health is everything. Thatâs why weâre harnessing our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech to tackle the world's toughest health challenges. ð¬ Explore how.— Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) September 14, 2023