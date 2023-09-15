Johnson & Johnson To Rebrand Its Script Logo After More Than 130 Years

The new logo of Johnson & Johnson is modernised for the next chapter. Each letter is drawn in one pen stroke, creating a contrast that delivers both a sense of unexpectedness and humanity. The company will embrace both the long and short form versions of the logo, expanding and building more equity around a short-form 'J&J' to show up in a more personable, contemporary way, especially in digital interfaces. The brand will also show up in motion and respond to different environments.

Colour: Johnson & Johnson will continue to leverage the colour red, leaning into a refreshed, bright, and contemporary color that speaks to the ability to urgently respond to health challenges, evolve with the times and set the pace.

Ampersand. The new ampersand captures a caring, human nature. It now presents itself as a more globally recognisable symbol and represents the openness of the brand.

Art Direction: The elements in the art direction style - which include illustration, photography, and more - have been crafted to spark energy, optimism and inclusivity.

The new logo, colors, and font will be rolled out across all company materials, product packaging, and branding assets over time.