ITR 2023: How To Fix A Mistake In Your Income Tax Return

It is required that the taxpayer take a close look at the various details that have been mentioned in the income tax return that they have filed. There are lots of times when details are missed. This could be some bank account that has some receipts that have not been mentioned, or it could be some mutual funds or shares sold that have not been mentioned. In other cases, there might be details that are wrongly mentioned, like the figures being calculated improperly for dividends because they have not been grossed up due to a tax deduction at source on them.

A similar situation could be the case with interest, where some tax is deducted. It is not necessary that all the cases have a negative impact on the taxpayer. Sometimes they even forget to claim a benefit, like, for example, if there is a donation made but they did not remember it at the time of filing the return, or it could be that they did not know a particular investment had a tax deduction and they failed to claim it.

So, it can be either of these situations that need to be considered.