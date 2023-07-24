ITC Approves Spinoff Of Hotels Business

ITC Ltd. has approved to carve out its hotels business into a separate unit, reviving a value-unlocking plan that the cigarettes-to-staples maker had shelved after the pandemic disrupted travel and tourism.

The board accorded its “in-principle approval” to the demerger of hotels business under a scheme of arrangement, according to its exchange filing on Monday. The company will hold a 40% stake in the new entity and the rest of about 60% will be owned by shareholders proportionate to their holding in ITC, it said.

The scheme will be placed before the board for its approval on Aug. 14. To formalise the spinoff, the consumer goods maker will set up ITC Hotels Ltd., or any other name approved, as its wholly owned subsidiary.

Shares of ITC tumbled over 4% after the announcement compared to an almost unchanged Nifty 50.