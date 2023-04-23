IPO Market Shows Signs Of Life Even As Recession Fears Persist

Issuers from Hong Kong to Milan saw a window of opportunity with the decline in market volatility, according to analysts. Activity was particularly buoyant in Asia, where regional exchanges accounted for nearly 80% of new share sales in April. Listings in Europe also picked up. But concern about a recession has deterred US issuers, slowing a full-fledged recovery. Deal sizes on average were smaller, and the money raised so far this year remains 51% below the same period last year.