Infosys Says U.S. Unit Hit By Cybersecurity Attack

Infosys Ltd.’s U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems LLC, had a cybersecurity attack event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

The company is working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest, and has launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data, it said in its exchange filing on Friday.

“Data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to us,” it said.

Infosys McCamish Systems is a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.