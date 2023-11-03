Infosys Says U.S. Unit Hit By Cybersecurity Attack
The company is working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest, it said.
Infosys Ltd.’s U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems LLC, had a cybersecurity attack event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.
The company is working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest, and has launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data, it said in its exchange filing on Friday.
“Data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to us,” it said.
Infosys McCamish Systems is a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.
As part of the IT major’s growth strategy in Europe, Infosys announced a new proximity centre in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday.
“We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills, and expertise ever closer to our clients,” Dinesh Rao, co-head of delivery and executive vice president at Infosys, said.
Infosys and aerostructure manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems inaugurated their dedicated center for aerospace engineering excellence in Texas, U.S., to meet Spirit’s growing aerospace and defense engineering needs, it said.
Shares of Infosys closed 1.30% higher at Rs 1,388 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.