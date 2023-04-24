Infosys Signs Deal To Revamp Saudi Aramco's HR Technology

Infosys Ltd. has signed a deal with Saudi Aramco to build HR technology at the world's largest oil producer.

The deal, whose financial details haven't been disclosed, will see the Indian IT firm use artificial intelligence and automation tools to enhance the employee experience at the world's third-largest company by market capitalisation.

Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco's HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively, according to a statement on Monday.

"At Aramco, we are constantly looking to improve the employee experience and make our company the best place to work," Faisal A. Al-Hajji, senior vice president for human resources at Aramco, said. "This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings."

Infosys' HR platform for Aramco will aim to optimise repetitive tasks related to HR management, reducing time and effort spent training employees. An AI-powered analysis will support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels.

"Through this collaboration, we intend to bring our digital expertise and tools to Aramco's HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience," Ashiss Kumar Das, executive vice president at Infosys, said. "By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model."

On Monday, shares of Infosys Ltd. fell 0.09% to Rs 1,226.30 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.67% higher at 60,056.10.