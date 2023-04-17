Infosys Q4 Results Review: Recovery Seen Delayed Until FY25 After Earnings Shocker

Infosys Ltd. is unlikely to return to industry-leading growth until fiscal 2025, as a shocker in the March quarter portends a disappointing year.

"The Q4 revenue growth was surprising and is likely to have a dampening effect on Infosys’ FY24 growth, particularly since it suggests a significant impact on the firm’s discretionary business due to the macro slowdown," Mukul Garg, research analyst at Motilal Oswal, said in an April 14 note co-authored by Pritesh Thakkar and Raj Prakash Bhanushali.

"The delay in revenue growth will likely push the recovery for Infosys to FY25, once the demand environment becomes more favourable."

Revenue at India’s second-largest IT services firm fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,770 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. In constant currency terms, the top line shrank 3.2% sequentially to $4.7 billion.

Infosys Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue down 2.28% to Rs 37,441 crore (Estimate: Rs 38,770 crore)

EBIT down 4.42% at Rs 7,877 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,263 crore)

EBIT margin at 21.03% versus 21.5% (Estimate: 21.6%)

Net profit down 6.86% at Rs 6,134 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,582 crore)

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has pegged its revenue growth guidance at 4-7% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and 15.4% clocked in FY23, which too was a miss from the 16–16.5% guided earlier.

"The weak topline performance should prevent the company from benefiting from an easing supply environment," Motilal Oswal said in the note. "We expect the big miss and elevated uncertainty to adversely impact the stock’s short-term performance, resulting in a negative reaction from high single digits to low double digits."

Infosys’ U.S.-listed shares dropped 11% in New York trading over the two days after the results were announced on Thursday.