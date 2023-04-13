Infosys Q4 Results: FY24 Guidance Slashed As Revenue, Profit Decline

Infosys Ltd. has lowered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024, after a banking crisis in its largest market roiled its biggest revenue generator.

Revenue of India’s second largest software services firm fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,770-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Infosys Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue declines 2.28% at Rs 37,441 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 38,770 crore.

EBIT down 4.42% at Rs 7,877 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,263 crore.

EBIT margin at 21.03% versus 21.5% last quarter. Analysts had estimated it at 21.6%.

Net profit down 6.86% at Rs 6,134 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 6,582 crore.

The software services provider has guided for 4-7% revenue growth in fiscal 2024. The company ended FY23 with a growth of 15.4%, falling short of 16-16.5% full-year guidance after the third-quarter earnings.

On Thursday, shares of Infosys Ltd. fell 2.79% to Rs 1,388.60 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.06% higher at 60,431 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.