Infosys, HCL Technologies, HDFC AMC Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd. will be announcing its results for the quarter-ended September on Thursday.

The information technology major is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 6,266.5 crore and revenue of Rs 38,503.1 crore for the second quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

HCL Technologies Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Oct. 12. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 3,755.4 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 29,644.7 crore, according to consensus estimates.

HDFC Asset Management Co. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 403.3 crore and revenue of Rs 607.9 crore for the second quarter, according to estimates.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Angel One Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kesoram Industries Ltd., Kintech Renewables Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., and Tata Metaliks Ltd. will also report their second quarter results on Thursday.