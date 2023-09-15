ADVERTISEMENT
India's Trade Deficit At $24.2 Billion In August As Exports, Imports Decline
The merchandise trade deficit was at $24.2 billion in August, as compared with $20.7 billion in July.
India's exports and imports continued to decline on an annual basis, though it was higher than a month ago.The merchandise trade deficit was $24.2 billion in August, as compared with $20.7 billion in July, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Key HighlightsExports fell by 6.9% annually to $34.5 billion in August.Imports declined by 5.2% annually to $58.6 billion.Exports rose by 6.9% over the pre...
India's exports and imports continued to decline on an annual basis, though it was higher than a month ago.
The merchandise trade deficit was $24.2 billion in August, as compared with $20.7 billion in July, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Key Highlights
Exports fell by 6.9% annually to $34.5 billion in August.
Imports declined by 5.2% annually to $58.6 billion.
Exports rose by 6.9% over the previous month, while imports increased by 10.8%.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT