India’s Shallow Municipal Bond Market Held Back By Revenue And Planning Constraints

Each day, about 540 million litres of water flow from the Narmada River to the city of Indore.

Getting this water to Indore costs the city’s local government about Rs 60 crore a year in electric costs, according to Indore Municipal Corp.’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. But that cost is likely to disappear in the next 15 to 18 months as Indore shifts its water supply mechanism over to solar electricity, he said.

To fund this solar power plant, IMC sold India's first retail green municipal bond and raised Rs 244 crore. The bond, which listed on the National Stock Exchange on Feb. 21, was oversubscribed.

"The money will be utilised in a very quick manner. In 18 months, we’ll be using more than 93% of the funds," said Divyank Singh, chief executive officer of Indore Smart City, a division of the IMC.

IMC's bond has been rated 'AA' by Indian Ratings and Research, citing the ability of the municipality to remain in revenue surplus in the medium term, supported by tax revenue, non-tax revenue, assigned revenue, and grants. IMC reported revenue surpluses of Rs 664 crore in FY22, Rs 590 crore in FY21, and Rs 583 crore in FY20, according to a December credit rating note from India Ratings.

While Indore and other municipalities like Ahmedabad and Ghaziabad are steps ahead in issuing bonds to raise funds, other municipalities in the country are held back due to a lack of planning, revenue generation, unrealistic rating expectations, and outdated accounting practices.

The size of India’s overall municipal bond market pales in comparison to countries like China, South Africa, and the United States. Indian municipal corporations raised a total of Rs 3,840 crore, or $465 million, via municipal bonds between 2017 and 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In comparison, the outstanding size of the U.S. municipal bond market stood at $4.0 trillion in March 2023, according to SIFMA data.

"The only thing holding back [Indian] cities right now is the capacity to convince the market there is a robust revenue scheme from the project they’re considering," Shamika Ravi, member of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister, told BQ Prime.