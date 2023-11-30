India's Q2 GDP Grows 7.6% Surpassing Estimates As Manufacturing Spikes

India's economy remained resilient in the second quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing better than expectations.

The gross domestic product grew 7.6% in the July–September quarter, lower than 7.8% in April–June, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Thursday. Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 7.4% compared with 7.8% in the previous quarter.

GDP was estimated to grow 6.8% in Q2, according to 41 economists polled by Bloomberg. GVA growth was pegged at 6.8%.

The better-than expected expansion was driven by manufacturing, which expanded 13.9% compared with 4.7% rise in the prior quarter.