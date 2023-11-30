BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Q2 GDP Grows 7.6% Surpassing Estimates As Manufacturing Spikes
India's Q2 GDP Grows 7.6% Surpassing Estimates As Manufacturing Spikes

India's economy remained resilient in the second quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing better than expectations.

30 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST
The gross domestic product grew 7.6% in the July–September quarter, lower than 7.8% in April–June, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Thursday. Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 7.4% compared with 7.8% in the previous quarter.

GDP was estimated to grow 6.8% in Q2, according to 41 economists polled by Bloomberg. GVA growth was pegged at 6.8%.

The better-than expected expansion was driven by manufacturing, which expanded 13.9% compared with 4.7% rise in the prior quarter.

Industry Trends

  • Agriculture grew 1.2% in Q2 compared with 3.5% in Q1.

  • Mining grew 10%, up from 5.8% in the previous quarter.

  • Manufacturing expanded 13.9% against 4.7% in the prior quarter.

  • Electricity and other public utilities expanded 10.1% versus 2.9%.

  • Construction grew 13.3% compared with 7.9% in Q1.

  • Trade, hotels, transport, and communication expanded 4.3% versus 9.2%.

  • The financial services sector grew 6% against 12.2%.

  • The public administration segment grew 7.6% compared with 7.9% in Q1.

Expenditure Trends

  • Private consumption, reflected in private final consumption expenditure, grew 3.1% compared to 6% in Q1.

  • Government final consumption expenditure rose 12.3% compared to a contraction of 0.7% in Q1.

  • Investments, as reflected by gross fixed capital formation, grew 11% as against a growth of 8% in the previous quarter.

