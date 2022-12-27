India's Food Bill To Stay Elevated As Covid-Era Free Grain Scheme Is Replaced

India's already high food subsidy bill is likely to stay elevated after the cabinet's decision to provide free food grains under the National Food Security Act 2013.

While the government discontinued the pandemic-era Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, it will now provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act for one year from Jan. 1.

Calling the government's move "fiscally prudent", Radhika Pandey, senior fellow, at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy said the continuation of the free food grain scheme under the PMGKAY would have led to an additional outlay of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Making the distribution of food grains under the PDS (public distribution system) free of cost would be less draining fiscally," Pandey said.

The PMGKAY provided 5 kilograms of free food grains per month to beneficiaries during the pandemic, in addition to the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a subsidised rate.

With its latest move the government aims to provide more clarity on food subsidy ahead of the Union Budget, as the free food grain scheme is likely to increase revenue spending, said Sonal Badhan, an economist at Bank of Baroda.