India’s Bank Operating Environment Strengthens As Economic Risks Recede, Says Fitch

The operating environment for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have ebbed, according to Fitch Ratings.

"A number of prudential indicators for the sector have also improved compared with pre-pandemic levels, though growing risk appetite in a relatively benign operating environment highlights the importance of appropriate buffers against potential stress," Fitch said.

Fitch had revised its 'operating environment' mid-point score for Indian banks to ‘bb’ from ‘bb+’ in March 2020 after assessing that the pandemic was likely to worsen the existing OE stresses facing the sector. India was badly affected by the pandemic, but the associated risks have now receded. Fitch affirmed the sovereign’s rating at ‘BBB-' with a 'stable’ outlook in May and currently forecasts real GDP growth to average 6.4% annually in the three years to March 2026 (FY23-FY25).

The easing of pandemic-related risks has been accompanied by a strengthening of capital buffers, the ratings agency said. The sector’s average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio rose to 13.4% by FY(E)23, from 10.4% in FYE18. This partly reflects around $50 billion in cumulative fresh equity provided by the sovereign to state banks since 2015. Earnings buffers also appear significant, with operating profits equivalent to around 2.8% of risk-weighted assets by our estimate in FY23, up from 0.6% in FY20.

Earlier in May, S&P Ratings had also said that it expects the banking sector profitability to stabilise at a healthy level and that banks' asset quality will continue to improve.

Indian banks' earnings will likely remain healthy, according to the ratings agency.

"The formation of new nonperforming loans will remain at cyclical low levels, despite pressure from higher interest rates," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Geeta Chugh said. "A recovery in written-off accounts is also boosting the profitability of banks," she said.