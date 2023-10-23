Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee weakened 5 paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid continuing geopolitical tension.
The local currency weakened five paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
"On Indian rupee volatility, from Jan. 1 to now, the rupee depreciation has been by 0.6%. The appreciation of USD for the same period has been in the order of 3%. So rupee is stable, and RBI is in the market to prevent excessive volatility," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on the sidelines of Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday.
"The rupee gained against the dollar on Friday after India's public sector banks sold dollars aggressively, likely for the central bank in the spot and non-deliverable forward market to provide relief to the rupee," Reliance Securities said in a note.
"Additionally, the RBI has been aggressively intervening in the markets, and further intervention could also lend support to the rupee," the brokerage said.
"Geopolitical tensions continue to hang over the market. Fed Chair Powell and other Fed officials signalled that rates would be held steady at its November meeting. Market players will focus on the US PMI, growth numbers, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president, Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre).
For dollar/rupee, the support is seen around Rs 83.00, while the resistance is around Rs 83.28, he said.