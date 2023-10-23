Indian Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid continuing geopolitical tension.

The local currency weakened five paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"On Indian rupee volatility, from Jan. 1 to now, the rupee depreciation has been by 0.6%. The appreciation of USD for the same period has been in the order of 3%. So rupee is stable, and RBI is in the market to prevent excessive volatility," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on the sidelines of Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday.