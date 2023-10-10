Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid the softening of the dollar index.

The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at Rs 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.27 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"RBI seems to be holding the rupee fall as Rs 83.30 keeps taking support, but crude and dollar rises may not let the rupee move above Rs 83.10 as well," said Jateen Trivedi, vice president of research at LKP Securities.

The rupee may trade in the Rs 83.10–83.50 range for the day, with the possibility of a sharp correction if the rupee falls below Rs 83.40, he said.