It’s Time To Get Real About The Rupee’s Global Role

Then there are other memoranda of understanding, such as with the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, both signed in the past week. These accords are somewhere between a wish list and a pipe dream. The basic problem is that India had a surplus with only two of its top 15 trading partners last year: the US and the UK. They will be the last to accept rupee payments. With all others, commerce was in deficit. The shortfall with Russia was nearly $37 billion. Which is why Russian lenders are balking at accumulating idle rupees. What are they going to do with those balances when there isn’t enough demand from their importers for Indian tea and other goods? Ditto for the Indonesians. What will they buy for rupees in exchange for selling the country palm oil? The UAE is wisely keeping hydrocarbons out of the proposed rupee-dirham trade deal.