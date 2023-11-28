India Q2 GDP Preview: Economists Expect Resilient Economy To Grow 7%

Indian economic growth is expected to remain on track in the second quarter of FY24, despite growing at a slower pace.

The gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 7% in July–September 2023, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. That's lower than 7.8% in the previous quarter. Gross value added is expected to expand to 6.8%, compared to 7.8% in Q1.

A normalising base and an erratic monsoon are expected to result in a sequential moderation in GDP growth to 7% in Q2, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said. "Regardless, we anticipate that the GDP expansion in this quarter will exceed the Monetary Policy Committee’s October 2023 projection of 6.5%.”

Underlying growth trends continue to look robust in India, with activity underpinned by domestic consumption, high levels of state-led capex, and strong growth in the utilities sectors, said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays. He forecasts GDP to grow by 6.8% on an annual basis.