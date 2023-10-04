India In Dire Need Of Arbitration Reforms, Says Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court has upheld a Rs 1,354-crore arbitral award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., which it had won in a dispute against Damodar Valley Corp. in 2019.

The dispute emanated from a 2007 contract between Reliance Infra and DVC for the construction of a power plant in West Bengal. At the time, the total contract price was upwards of Rs 4,000 crore.

However, certain delays in the construction of the power plant units gave rise to disputes over payment of dues, which led DVC to claim liquidated damages from Reliance Infra.

This prompted both sides to settle the matter through arbitration, which was ultimately decided in favour of Reliance Infra.

Challenging this order of the arbitral tribunal, DVC filed an appeal before the high court, which upheld a majority of the arbitral award on Sept. 29.