BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia Has Approved Purchase Of 26 Rafale Jets For Navy, Dassault Confirms
ADVERTISEMENT

India Has Approved Purchase Of 26 Rafale Jets For Navy, Dassault Confirms

The Indian Navy's 26 Rafale will join the 36 Rafale already in service with the Indian Air Force.

15 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian and French Air Force Rafales practise over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BastilleDay?src=hashtag_click">Bastille Day</a> Parade. (Photo: Twitter/IAF)</p></div>
Indian and French Air Force Rafales practise over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the Bastille Day Parade. (Photo: Twitter/IAF)

India has selected the latest-generation Rafale marine fighter jets to equip the country’s navy as part of a raft of deals signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

“This decision comes after a successful trial campaign held in India, during which the Navy Rafale demonstrated that it fully met the Indian Navy's operational requirements and was perfectly suited to the specificities of its aircraft carrier,” Dassault Aviation said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's 26 Rafale will join the 36 Rafale already in service with the Indian Air Force. That makes India the first country to make the same military choice as France by operating both versions of the aircraft, it said.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have pledged to boost defence cooperation between the two nations under a 25-year plan which also includes collaboration in nuclear energy and space.

Along with Rafale jets, India has also agreed to purchase an additional three Scorpene submarines made by France’s Naval Group under the P-75 programme.

ALSO READ

Rafale Jets To Scorpene Submarines: Modi And Macron Agree On 25-Year Plan

Opinion
Rafale Jets To Scorpene Submarines: Modi And Macron Agree On 25-Year Plan
Read More

The selection of Rafale confirms the importance of the strategic relationship between India and France, Dassault Aviation said.

"As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our partnership with the Indian Forces, I would like to thank the Indian authorities for this new mark of confidence and pledge, on behalf of Dassault Aviation, that we will fully meet the Indian Navy's expectations with the Rafale," said Eric Trappier, chairman and chief executive of Dassault Aviation.

ALSO READ

India, France Announce Raft Of Major Defence Cooperation Projects

Opinion
India, France Announce Raft Of Major Defence Cooperation Projects
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT