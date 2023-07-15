India Has Approved Purchase Of 26 Rafale Jets For Navy, Dassault Confirms

India has selected the latest-generation Rafale marine fighter jets to equip the country’s navy as part of a raft of deals signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

“This decision comes after a successful trial campaign held in India, during which the Navy Rafale demonstrated that it fully met the Indian Navy's operational requirements and was perfectly suited to the specificities of its aircraft carrier,” Dassault Aviation said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's 26 Rafale will join the 36 Rafale already in service with the Indian Air Force. That makes India the first country to make the same military choice as France by operating both versions of the aircraft, it said.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have pledged to boost defence cooperation between the two nations under a 25-year plan which also includes collaboration in nuclear energy and space.

Along with Rafale jets, India has also agreed to purchase an additional three Scorpene submarines made by France’s Naval Group under the P-75 programme.