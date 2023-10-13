IFC Stake In Federal Bank Rises To 7.32% After Preferential Issue

International Finance Corp. has completed the acquisition of an additional 7.26 crore shares, or 3% stake, in private lender Federal Bank Ltd. via preferential issue.

Following the acquisition, IFC's total shareholding in the bank stands at 7.32%, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The Federal Bank's board approved the allotment of shares to IFC, IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund LP, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund LP on Oct. 11, at an issue price of Rs 131.91 per share.

Through this issue, the lender has raised Rs 958.74 crore.

After the allotment of equity shares, IFC, IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund own 3.86%, 1.73%, and 1.73% stakes, respectively.