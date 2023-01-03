Hungry For Drones? It’s A Roaring Yes From Investors

The overwhelming response to the listing of Pune-based drone pilot training company DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd., has shown the huge appetite of investors to participate in India’s drone story.

“Backed by the stock market veteran Shankar Sharma himself, DroneAcharya had already generated immense curiosity amongst retail investors,” Prateek Srivastava, founder and managing director at DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, told BQ Prime in a written response. “With the big push from the central government to become the drone hub of the world by 2030, we feel that Indian investors are ready to pump more capital into the industry in the coming years.

The issue was subscribed 262 times aggregating over Rs 6,000 crore with similar interest from institutional, retail and HNI investors. The company’s debut on the BSE SME exchange was at a premium of 88% to the issue price of Rs 52 per share.

Backed by Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan among others, the company's has continuously hit 5% upper limit since listing.