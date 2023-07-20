HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates, Volume Growth Slowest In Five Quarters

Volume rose 3% over a year ago in the April-June quarter, as compared with 4% in the preceding three months, according to the company.

The Surf Excel-maker said that the return of small players in the market has increased the competitive intensity. HUL, however, gained market share in 75% of the categories.

Segment-wise, revenue from home care rose 10%, while beauty and personal care, as well as food and refreshment, grew at 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

Unseasonal rainfall hit ice cream demand, especially in North India.

Similar concerns were flagged by peer Dabur India Ltd. in its quarterly update. The maker of Real fruit juice said its food and beverage business had a "muted" June quarter as sales of its summer-centric beverage portfolio were impacted due to "unseasonal rain and a moderate summer".

Overall, the first quarter updates have been mixed. Marico Industries Ltd., in its update, said its consolidated revenue fell to the low single digits. This was due to the persistent sluggishness of rural consumption. However, price cuts, which made its cooking oil 30% cheaper, resulted in double-digit volume growth for its Saffola range.

Adani Wilmar Ltd., owner of the Fortune brand, said its sales declined by 15% due to a sharp fall in edible oil prices. This, however, eclipsed the strong demand for its products. It has pegged Q1 volume growth at 25%.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. saw double-digit volume growth in its domestic business in the June quarter, driven by strong demand in home and personal care.

Easing raw material prices is expected to drive gross margin expansion for most consumer goods companies.