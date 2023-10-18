HUDCO OFS: Government To Exercise Green Shoe Option For Additional 3.5% Stake

The government will exercise the green shoe option for an additional 3.5% stake sale in Housing and Urban Development Corp. through an offer for sale.

Accordingly, the total offer size will be over 14 crore equity shares —representing 7% of the total paid-up share capital, HUDCO said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Consequently, 1.4 crore shares would be reserved for allocation to retail investors, subject to receipt of valid bids, as part of the offer on Oct. 19.

The bid took place at the floor price of Rs 79 apiece, a discount of 12.17% on Tuesday's closing price.

The OFS was subscribed 2.1 times or 210.47% on its first day, reserved for non-retail investors.