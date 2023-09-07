HSBC India Launches 'ONDC In A Box'

HSBC India on Thursday announced the launch of 'ONDC in a Box', a one-stop-shop proposition for corporates towards seamless enablement on ONDC.

With this launch, HSBC India becomes the first foreign bank in India to offer an ONDC-enabled proposition, the lender said in a statement.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.