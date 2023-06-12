How BigBasket Is Trying To Retain Dominance Over DMart Ready, JioMart

Tata Group-backed BigBasket has reduced the pricing gap with products offered by competitors like JioMart and DMart Ready as online grocers wrestle for a bigger share of inflation-wary consumers' weekly shopping.

BigBasket has narrowed prices with its peers on key products from butter and pulses to shampoos. Being the largest online retailer with three times the size of nearest competitor, that will significantly improve its consumer value proposition, increasing competition, Prabhudas Lilladher said in a June 8 note.

BigBasket's move underscores the competition in the tough grocery sector that accounts for two-thirds of India’s $836 billion retail market, led by the unorganised trade. While e-grocery is still a tiny accounting for 1%, Statista said urban Indians are addicted to online shopping, thanks to a year of intense marketing, big sales from e-tailers and the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Consumers, however, are price conscious as well. More so as they cut down spending to counter inflation.

Prices were rising till February, when input began easing in key segments. Since then, BigBasket has raised prices of 24% of 125 products across categories like loose grocery items, dairy, packaged food, personal care, beverages and home care, according to an analysis by Prabhudas Lilladher. By comparison, JioMart raised prices of 32% and DMart of 30% of their products.

Online grocers increased prices on select products in May, but several products also became cheaper as raw material costs softened.

DMart Ready increased prices of 45% of the items in the loose grocery category over February, while JioMart hiked MRP on 45% such items, according to Prabhudas Liladher.

Bigbasket, however, cut prices on half of the loose grocery items, significantly reducing gap with peers. For example: