Hindustan Construction To Sell Swiss Arm For Rs 928 Crore

Hindustan Construction Co. will sell its Swiss construction unit to a French company for Rs 928 crore.

The HCC-owned Steiner AG, Switzerland, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Demathieu Bard to sell its entire stake in Steiner Construction SA, Switzerland—a step-down material subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing released on Monday.

The deal will be completed by end of this month or the beginning of next year.