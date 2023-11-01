Hero MotoCorp Q2 Revenue Up, Britannia Industries Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s second quarter net profit rose beating analysts' estimates on higher average selling prices.
The two-wheeler maker's profit increased 47% over a year earlier to Rs 1,054 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 955 crore.
Its revenue rose 4% to Rs 9,445 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 9,343 crore.
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker increased 19.6% over the previous year to Rs 586.5 crore in the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 547.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Triveni Turbine Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 388 crore vs Rs 293 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 470.7 crore).
Ebitda up 33.6% at Rs 74 crore vs Rs 56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 77 crore).
Margin at 19.2% vs 18.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.8%).
Reported profit up 38.2% at Rs 64 crore vs Rs 46.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62 crore).
Savita Oil Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 888.8 crore vs Rs 865.4 crore.
Ebitda down 38.6% at Rs 60.2 crore vs Rs 97.9 crore.
Margin at 6.8% vs 11.3%.
Net profit down 32.7% at Rs 47 crore vs Rs 70 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.2% at Rs 3,602 crore vs Rs 3,392 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,617.5 crore).
Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 704 crore vs Rs 542 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 703.5 crore).
Margin at 19.5% vs 15.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).
Reported profit up 20.6% at Rs 433 crore vs Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 472.5 crore).
Responsive Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.5% at Rs 268.3 crore vs Rs 245.1 crore.
Ebitda up 334.8% at Rs 61 crore vs Rs 14.1 crore.
Margin at 22.8% vs 5.7%.
Net profit at Rs 40.7 crore vs loss of Rs 5.8 crore.
Hero Motocorp Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 9,445.4 crore vs Rs 9,075.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,343.3 crore).
Ebitda up 27.9% at Rs 1,328.3 crore vs Rs 1,038.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,299.3 crore).
Margin at 14.1% vs 11.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.9%).
Reported profit up 47.2% at Rs 1,053.8 crore vs Rs 716.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 955.3 crore).
JK Tyre and Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 3,897.5 crore vs Rs 3,756.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,007.9 crore).
Ebitda up 98% at Rs 589.1 crore vs Rs 297.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 543.2 crore).
Margin at 15.11% vs 7.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).
Net profit up 401.1% at Rs 248.6 crore vs Rs 49.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 203.4 crore).
Jindal Drilling and Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 142 crore vs Rs 138 crore.
Ebitda up 11.84% at Rs 53.2 crore vs Rs 47.5 crore.
Margin at 37.4% vs 34.5%.
Reported profit down 30% at Rs 22.1 crore vs Rs 31.7 crore.
Syrma SGS Technology Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 52.4% at Rs 711.7 crore vs Rs 466.9 crore.
Ebitda up 4.3% at Rs 49 crore vs Rs 46.9 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs 10%.
Reported profit up 7.8% at Rs 30.5 crore vs Rs 28.3 crore.
Arman Financial Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 73% at Rs 160.3 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore.
Reported profit up 104.9% at Rs 40.8 crore vs Rs 19.9 crore.
Steelcast Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16% at Rs 101.6 crore vs Rs 121.2 crore.
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 28.7 crore vs Rs 28.3 crore.
Margin at 28.3% vs 23.3%.
Reported profit up 5.9% at Rs 18.6 crore vs Rs 17.6 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total Income up 32.7% at Rs 6,759 crore vs Rs 5,092 crore.
Reported profit up at Rs 1,188 crore vs Rs 305 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,185.4 crore).
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29% at Rs 382.7 crore vs Rs 538.9 crore.
Ebitda down 69% at Rs 52.9 crore vs Rs 171.1 crore.
Margin at 13.8% vs 31.7%.
Reported profit down 50.7% at Rs 74.6 crore vs Rs 151.2 crore.
RattanIndia Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 796.4 crore vs Rs 638.1 crore.
Ebitda down 10.2% at Rs 111.4 crore vs Rs 124.1 crore.
Margin at 14% vs 19.4%.
Reported loss at Rs 632.7 crore vs loss of Rs 517.6 crore.
Tata Steel Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.01% at Rs 55,682 crore vs Rs 59,877.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55,982.1 crore)
Ebitda down 29.6% at Rs 4,267.8 crore vs Rs 6,060.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,957 crore).
Margin at 7.66% vs 10.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.9%).
Reported loss of Rs 6,511.2 crore vs profit of Rs 1,297.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 440.7 crore).
Britannia Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.2% at Rs 4,432.9 crore vs Rs 4,379.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,555.4 crore).
Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 872.4 crore vs Rs 711.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 803.4 crore).
Margin at 19.68% vs 16.25% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Reported profit up 19.6% at Rs 586.5 crore vs Rs 490.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 547.9 crore).