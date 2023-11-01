Hero MotoCorp Q2 Revenue Up, Britannia Industries Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s second quarter net profit rose beating analysts' estimates on higher average selling prices.

The two-wheeler maker's profit increased 47% over a year earlier to Rs 1,054 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 955 crore.

Its revenue rose 4% to Rs 9,445 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 9,343 crore.