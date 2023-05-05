HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger: MSCI Assigns Lower Weight For Merged Entity Against Street Expectation

Index provider MSCI will add HDFC Bank Ltd. to the large-cap segment of MSCI Global Standard Indices following its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

"Based on the estimated post-event foreign room of HDFC Bank and pursuant to the MSCI Corporate Events Methodology (Section 1), to reduce the risk of reverse turnover, MSCI intends to add HDFC Bank to the Large-Cap segment of MSCI Global Standard Indexes with a foreign inclusion factor of 0.37 after applying an adjustment factor of 0.5," MSCI said in a statement.

The inclusions is expected to leading to no incremental inflows, but slight outflow of up to $200 million, according to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.