HDFC Bank Enters Into Co-Lending Pact With CreditWise Capital
Leading private lender HDFC Bank Ltd. entered into a co-lending partnership with CreditWise Capital Pvt. for extending two-wheeler loans.

15 Sep 2023, 3:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime) </p></div>
An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)

CWC said in a statement on Friday that by virtue of the co-lending agreement, loans for two-wheelers will be available in Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns of the country.

Founder and Director of CWC Aalesh Avlani said that the agreement signifies a paradigm shift in the lending landscape.

The partnership combines the strength of HDFC Bank's expertise in offering credit facility and CWC's loan processing platform for assessing potential borrowers and also their credit profile.

Prashant Patel, executive VP, Capital and commodity markets, HDFC Bank, said, "The collaboration with CWC aligns with our vision of expanding the reach and to cater to the evolving needs of our customers."

