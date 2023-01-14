HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 2022 today.

The private lender is expected to report a revenue of Rs 30,821.70 crore, and net profit of Rs 11,815.06 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

The index heavyweight is estimated to report provisions of Rs 3,047 crore, and operating income of Rs 18,880.67 crore. The operating profit of the bank is likely to be Rs 18,916 crore during the period.

The interest income of HDFC Bank is expected to stand at Rs 41,013 crore, with net interest margin at 4.16%.

The total deposits at the end of Dec. 31, 2022 are expected to stand at Rs 17.44 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Operating expense of the bank is expected to be Rs 11,824 crore and tax expense is forecast at Rs 3,929 crore.