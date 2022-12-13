Grasim’s Rs 5,872-Crore Tax Relief Has Crucial Lessons For Demergers

Grasim Industries Ltd. won the high-stake tax battle relating to its 2017 M&A. The M&A scheme involved the merger of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. and demerger of its financial services business.

During the tax scrutiny, the income tax department raised a demand of over Rs 5,800 crore. The tax office had claimed that the demerger of the financial services business primarily contained investment in shares of a subsidiary that constituted over 95% of the value of the assets demerged.

In its view, such assets did not constitute an ‘undertaking’ which is critical to classify the transaction as a tax-neutral demerger. The tax office, therefore, held that demerger is not tax-neutral and instead amounted to a ‘deemed dividend’ entailing benefit to Grasim’s shareholders.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai bench dismissed the department's case while providing nuanced factual and legal analysis to rule in favour of Grasim.

The order discusses principles relating to an ‘undertaking’ – a pre-requisite for a tax-neutral demerger. A mere holding of shares in a company may not be regarded as an ‘undertaking’.