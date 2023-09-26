Government To Borrow Rs 6.55 Lakh Crore In Second Half, Sticks To FY24 Plan

The central government's borrowing for the rest of the fiscal 2024 will stay within the budgeted limit, aided by healthy small savings figures.

The central government, in consultation with the central bank, will borrow Rs 6.55 lakh crore--42.45% of the total Rs 15.43 lakh crore budgeted for FY24--in the second half, according to a Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Sovereign green bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore are expected to be issued as part of the borrowing plan.

In a first, the government also stated it will also issue securities with 50-year maturity, responding to market demand for longer-duration securities.

The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: