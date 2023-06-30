Government Rolls Out Rs 17,490 Crore Scheme For Green Hydrogen

The total quantity available for electrolyser manufacturing will be 1,500 MW under Tranche I. Bids will be called under two buckets: manufacturing under any technology stack and manufacturing under indigenously developed technology stacks.

The quantity bid out under the 'any technology stack' bucket will be 1,200 MW, and under the indigenous stack it will be 300 MW.

Under the first bucket, the maximum capacity that can be bid out by an individual bidder will be 300 MW, with a minimum of 100 MW. Under the indigenous technology bucket, the bidder can bid for a maximum of 300 MW.

Bidders can bid in both categories simultaneously as well.

The incentives will be provided for five years from the date of commencement, and it will taper over every succeeding year. The production will have to be consistent over the five-year period.

The incentive for the first year will be Rs 4,440 per kWh. In the second year, it will be Rs 3,700/kWh; in the third year, it will drop to Rs 2,960/kWh; in the fourth year, it will further fall to Rs 2,220/kWh; and in the fifth year, it will be Rs 1,480/kWh.

To increase the indigenisation of the electrolyser value chain, the government has mandated local value addition over the five-year period to avail of the incentives.

For alkaline electrolysers, local value addition in the first year has to be 40%, in the second year 50%, in the third year 60%, in the fourth year 70%, and in the fifth year 80%.

For Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolysers, the local value addition in the first year should be 30% and in the fifth year, 70%.