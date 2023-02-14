Goldman’s CEO Says Business Leaders Are More Optimistic On Economy
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects to put a tighter leash on hiring this year after embarking on one of the firm’s biggest rounds of job cuts ever, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said.
“We have a much tighter hiring plan in 2023,” Solomon said at a Credit Suisse Group AG conference Tuesday. “We’re very focused on expenses.”
Goldman last month began implementing a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions, or 6.5% of the bank’s headcount. The move was meant to address rising expenses and falling revenue and profit. Slowdowns in various business lines, an expensive consumer-banking foray and an uncertain outlook for markets and the economy are prompting the bank to rein in costs.
Merger activity and fees from raising money for companies have taken a hit across Wall Street, and a slump in asset prices has crimped another source of gains for the New York-based company. But Solomon said sentiment among chief executive officers has improved in recent months after predictions last year that the US economy was headed toward a possible recession.
“The consensus has shifted to be a little bit more dovish in the CEO community that we can navigate through this with a softer economic landing,” Solomon, 61, said at the conference. “The chance of a softer landing feels better than it did six to nine months ago.”
Goldman plans to host an investor day on Feb. 28, only the second in the bank’s history.
