Go First Given One Month By DGCA To Prepare Revival Plan
India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has given Go First one month to prepare a revival plan, weeks after it filed for bankruptcy on May 2.
The regulator informed Go First on Wednesday that it has 30 days to prepare a "comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations".
The Wadia Group-backed airline will have to submit the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding or working capital, and arrangements with lessors and vendors, among other things, for sustainable revival of operations.
Once submitted by Go First, the revival plan will be reviewed by the DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the regulator said.
The DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Go First for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.
Responding to the notice, the airline asked for permission to use the moratorium period to prepare the plan for restarting operations. The plan will be presented to the DGCA for the approvals required.